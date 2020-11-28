WWE TLC Is Perfect Time to Take MITB Briefcase off Miz and End Botched Storyline

WWE

With WWE TLC on the horizon, WWE has a last-second chance to right some wrongs and sweep things under the rug before the march to WrestleMania really begins in earnest.

And Miz holding the Money in the Bank briefcase is item No. 1.

In short, TLC resembles something of a Friday news dump, a tradition where outlets (or sports teams, etc.) dump news during rush hour where it won't gain a ton of traction. That's TLC—the last WWE pay-per-view of the year, a gimmicky one squashed between bigger events during holiday season.

Call it the perfect chance to put the final knife in the terribly-handled briefcase situation.

Recall back in May, Otis shockingly won the briefcase in the traditional men's ladder match. One of the few rare Superstars who actually thrived during the just-starting audience-less era, it seemed like a big-time reward for an up-and-coming fan favorite.

And the possibilities seemed endless. Otis can play the funny guy and/or a big mean monster. He was involved in the tag-team scene and given a romantic interest at the time, maybe could have even gotten creative and gifted the briefcase to the women's scene for a special moment.



Instead...nothing. Otis had a feud here and there since winning the briefcase, but largely the most noteworthy thing he did was disappear for a time. There wasn't a memorable attempt at a cash-in and there wasn't an attempt to use it in the tag or women's divisions, either.

Just nothing. WWE backed itself into a corner big time with the move. Drew McIntyre had been unstoppable on Raw and his crushing Otis would've hurt the briefcase-holder. SmackDown's top title was a placeholder until Roman Reigns the heel got back and once he did...forget it. WWE didn't even bother to try a legitimate cash-in attempt that Tucker his longtime tag partner, could ruin.

Which loops in the Miz, who won the briefcase from Otis in ho-hum fashion and flirted briefly with the idea of McIntyre, but has largely done nothing of merit.

Fast forward to now with one big(ish) event left on the 2020 calendar, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported WWE gave the briefcase to Miz because they needed someone who could just up and not cash in this year.

But after winning the title back from Randy Orton and looking great despite a non-clean loss to Reigns at Survivor Series, McIntrye doesn't really have a direction before his really big WrestleMania feud starts to get lined up.

Maybe McIntyre takes on Bruan Strowman at TLC or some other holdover feud before the Mania push. It's a limbo situation because his opponent could be an outside star like Brock Lesnar or even some sort of rematch with Reigns, but it has the feel of a last-second thing.

No matter the opponent, it's a chance for Miz to take his shot and lose, writing off the briefcase entirely (so that next year's Money in the Bank show actually has some weight to it). Of all years, WWE could have easily called off the event in 2020 and things wouldn't be much different. Best to write it off during a transitional phase than keep it hanging around any longer—and Miz is the type of talent who won't be hurt from losing his chance.

Call this a byproduct of WWE absolutely nailing the headline acts right now. McIntyre has had an amazing run and he's cemented as a top-tier guy—he's not losing on a cash-in. Neither is Reigns, who is putting in some jaw-dropping work after the long-awaited heel turn. The briefcase just doesn't have a role and dropping it will let Miz work toward a Mania showdown of his own with John Morrison.

Keep in mind eliminating the briefcase doesn't have to be the only consequence. If Miz is heading into a Mania program with Morrison, having his rival interfere and cost him is the perfect launching point. And if McIntyre is getting Brock or some other massive name, why not have him interfere during the cash-in and demolish everyone?

The odd man out here is Otis, unfortunately, but that is WWE's own doing. The by-the-seat-of-the-pants booking with last-minute rewrites doesn't work on something like a briefcase storyline that requires long-term thinking.

Luckily for fans, Otis is the type of talent to eventually bounce back from the massive botch here, too. There's no one else on the roster like him and if his work has been this great without crowds, he'll only get more of a reaction when fans start flooding arenas again.

Maybe part of the hesitation on WWE's part was grounded in real-world concerns, plus the idea either main show's main event suddenly needed bailing out. But they don't—not even close—so TLC is the perfect opportunity to be done with it and start 2020 fresh.