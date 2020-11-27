    Rams Cancel Practice After 2 COVID-19 Tests Require Additional Testing

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 27, 2020

    Los Angeles Rams kicker Sam Sloman kicks off the first game at SoFi Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
    Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Rams canceled Friday's practice "out of an abundance of caution." 

    Per Stu Jackson of the Rams' official website, the decision was made to cancel practice after two members of the organization received COVID-19 test results Thursday night that will require additional testing on Friday. 

    Per NFL Network's Steve Wyche, it "has not been disclosed if those results involved players, coaches or staffers."

    Last week, the Rams announced a player tested positive for the coronavirus. They also placed three practice squad playersKendall Blanton, Jake Gervase and J.J. Koski—on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 

    The reserve/COVID-19 list is for players who have either tested positive or are considered high-risk after having close contact with an infected person.

    The Rams defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-24 at Raymond James Stadium on Monday. They are scheduled to host the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.  

