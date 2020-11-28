Ranking the 5 Worst Signings of 2020 NBA Free Agency

1 of 6

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Davis Bertans, Washington Wizards and Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets

We're lumping these two snipers together, even if that's slightly unfair to Harris, whose game features dimensions—passable defense, a surprisingly solid fake-and-go game—that Bertans' doesn't.

Harris and Bertans are both best known for their outside strokes, and their new deals reflect the undiminished premium on that specific skill. That said, it's fair to wonder whether Bertans' five-year, $80 million agreement or Harris' four-year, $75 million pact would have been quite as rich if not for the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets' inability to replace either with cap space.

Regardless of that predicament, which The Athletic's John Hollinger aptly labeled "the Bird rights trap," and which also led to some of the overpays that will land in our top five, we're not quite ready to call either of these truly bad signings.

If forced to choose, Bertans' is worse because he's unlikely to start, and his defensive shortcomings make him difficult to put on the floor late in meaningful games...should Washington ever participate in any of those.

Nothing matters more than outside shooting in today's NBA. We knew that already, but these two contracts carve that truism in stone. So because Brooklyn and Washington overpaid for the thing for which overpays are most justified, they skate by with an honorable mention.

Steven Adams, New Orleans Pelicans

Because it was part of a convoluted four-team trade that took a handful of different forms prior to its ultimate completion, Steven Adams' two-year, $35 million extension with the New Orleans Pelicans flew under the bad-signing radar.

Though a post-trade extension is a little different than a straight signing or even a sign-and-trade swap, we can't overlook the strange decision by an organization that otherwise had itself a strong offseason. The Pels didn't cancel out the brilliant haul they got for Jrue Holiday by committing significant cash to an old-school center with a ton of mileage, but that pair of moves seemed like they were made by two different organizations.

Adams is a reliable anchor in the middle and a defender who helps willingly, and he adds real heft. But players with his skills might only be worth a third—half, at best—of the $62.5 million he'll earn over the next three seasons.

I'm fully prepared to cut Adams from this exercise if it's revealed the Pelicans are paying an extra fee for him to give the rest of the roster media training. If that's the case, New Orleans is getting its money's worth.