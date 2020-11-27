NBA Free Agency 2020: Latest on Gordon Hayward, Anthony Davis Rumors, More

2 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

It's widely expected that Anthony Davis will eventually re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers to make another run at a title alongside LeBron James. However, Davis does not appear to be in a rush to get a deal done.

There are a couple of rumored reasons for this.

According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, Davis wants to know the roster composition before agreeing to a new deal in L.A.

"According to people not authorized to speak publicly, Davis and [Rich] Paul, who's also his representative, informed Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka that Davis wanted to see how the team would be put together before deciding the length of his contract," Turner wrote.

However, ESPN's Brian Windhorst believes that the delay could have more to do with the potential roster for 2021-22, recently saying on ESPN radio (h/t RealGM):

"I think there are two star players waiting to sign to see what Giannis Antetokounmpo does. That's Anthony Davis. He's coming back to the Lakers, but he may change the alteration of his contract, the way it's structured, to give the Lakers a window, if not for Giannis but for somebody in a one-plus-one. Because that's what LeBron James is now on."

Would the Lakers have a shot at bringing in Giannis to forge a superteam? It feels unlikely, but it also felt improbable when the Golden State Warriors were first rumored to be targeting Kevin Durant a few years ago.