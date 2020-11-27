Inner Circle vs. Hurt Business: Who Is the Best Heel Faction in Wrestling Today?

0 of 6

Credit: AEW / WWE.com

Factions are running wild right now in the world of wrestling, arguably more than ever before between WWE and AEW. Not every stable can be a winner (see: Retribution), but The Hurt Business and Inner Circle have managed to be one of the best parts of their respective shows in 2020.

AEW's Inner Circle has been a staple of Dynamite since its first episode in October 2019. The group consisting of Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz has had its fair share of ups and downs since then but remains relevant as a top act in the promotion to this day.

The same can be said for The Hurt Business. Although the foursome of Bobby Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander hasn't been together nearly as long, the group has dominated the Raw scene for six months and continues to expand its brand week after week.

How the factions will be remembered years down the road is entirely dependent on the run they're currently having. That includes how they're booked, memorable matches and moments they may have, their potential and future growth.

A legitimate claim can be made for either Inner Circle or Hurt Business being the best heel faction anywhere in wrestling today. Here, we'll delve into every aspect of each super stable in an effort to determine which one is superior.