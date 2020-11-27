USWNT vs. Netherlands: 2020 Friendly Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

David Vincent/Associated Press

For the first time since March, the USWNT will take the field.

The USWNT will face off against the Netherlands on Friday, a rematch of the United States' 2-0 victory in the World Cup final from 2019. The stakes will be a bit lower this time around, with no fans in attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the USWNT looking to shake off the international rust after such a long layoff.

Below, we'll go over all the key viewing details and preview the match.

When: Friday, Nov. 27 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN2

Stream: WatchESPN

Odds: United States (-134, bet $134 to win $100), Netherlands (+280), draw (+260), per DraftKings.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Preview

The United States is actually 8-0-0 this year, though it feels like an empty number at this point given how long it has been since they played. For head coach Vlatko Andonovski and his squad, the Dutch women represent a big challenge to return to on Friday.

"We know that we're nowhere close to our best," he acknowledged Wednesday, per Nancy Armour of USA Today. "We're nowhere close from a tactical perspective, nowhere close from a physical preparation and not even in our mental preparation. We've been off for so many months...we have only a few players who are 90 minutes ready."

Andonovski is nothing if not honest. Well, that and eager to see his group in action.

"I'm excited to see where this team is," he added. "We can see in training...but until we put them in a real test, especially against a team like the Netherlands, we don't know where we're at."

Granted, players such as Tobin Heath, Christen Press, Rose Lavelle, Sam Mewis and Alex Morgan—all currently playing in the English Premier League—are in match shape. The NWSL players, however, last played in October.

Contrast that to the Netherlands, which has far more players currently playing club football in Europe and also has been going through Euros qualifying. It wouldn't be shocking if the Oranje came out sharper than the USWNT. They'll also be short-handed, with all-time leading scorer Vivianne Miedema missing the match with a hip injury.

Most friendlies don't have the gravitas of Friday's matchup. Two World Cup finalists meeting is part of that, but given the USWNT's long layoff—and next summer's Olympics knocking on the door—these games are pretty important for both teams.

The United States is attempting to become the first women's team to win the Olympics after winning the World Cup. It would be a feather in the cap of the four-time World Cup champions (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019) and four-time Olympics champions (1996, 2004, 2008, 2012).

But for now, the Dutch are the focus.

"Obviously the Netherlands are a top team. And a tough opponent for us to be facing. That's exciting," goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher told Kevin Baxter of the Los Angeles Times. "You always want to play those types of teams, the most competitive matches."

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.