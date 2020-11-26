    Former WWE Star Gillberg out of ICU After Heart Attack, Says James Ellsworth

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 26, 2020

    Source: WWE.com

    Former professional wrestler Duane Gill, best known as former WWE performer Gillberg, is recovering from a heart attack. 

    Per fellow former WWE wrestler James Ellsworth, Gill has been released from the ICU after suffering a heart attack Wednesday:

    Gill had multiple stints working with WWE, with his first run coming from 1991 to 1994 when he primarily served to elevate other talent. 

    WWE rehired Gill in 1998. His first match back was at Survivor Series against Mankind in the first round of a tournament for the vacant WWE championship. 

    In the wake of Goldberg's popularity in WCW, WWE rebranded Gill as Gillberg to serve as a parody version of the WCW superstar. He had the best run of his career at that time, including defeating Christian to win the light heavyweight championship. 

    Despite leaving WWE in 2000, Gill has made sporadic appearances over the years. His most recent showing was on the Feb. 13, 2017 episode of Raw when he brought back the Gillberg character on The Kevin Owens Show. 

    Gill's final match was against Ellsworth for Adrenaline Wrestling on Feb. 28.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Backstage WWE Rumors

      💼 Update on Miz winning MITB 📝 WWE writes off Seth Rollins 🤔 Eva Marie still slated to return?

      Backstage WWE Rumors
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Backstage WWE Rumors

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Vince McMahon Booked Undertaker's Farewell

      Report: Vince McMahon Booked Undertaker's Farewell
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Report: Vince McMahon Booked Undertaker's Farewell

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Braun Strowman Reportedly Injured

      Braun Strowman Reportedly Injured
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Braun Strowman Reportedly Injured

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Former WWE Star Gillberg Out of ICU After Heart Attack

      Former WWE Star Gillberg Out of ICU After Heart Attack
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Former WWE Star Gillberg Out of ICU After Heart Attack

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report