Former WWE Star Gillberg out of ICU After Heart Attack, Says James Ellsworth

Source: WWE.com

Former professional wrestler Duane Gill, best known as former WWE performer Gillberg, is recovering from a heart attack.

Per fellow former WWE wrestler James Ellsworth, Gill has been released from the ICU after suffering a heart attack Wednesday:

Gill had multiple stints working with WWE, with his first run coming from 1991 to 1994 when he primarily served to elevate other talent.

WWE rehired Gill in 1998. His first match back was at Survivor Series against Mankind in the first round of a tournament for the vacant WWE championship.

In the wake of Goldberg's popularity in WCW, WWE rebranded Gill as Gillberg to serve as a parody version of the WCW superstar. He had the best run of his career at that time, including defeating Christian to win the light heavyweight championship.

Despite leaving WWE in 2000, Gill has made sporadic appearances over the years. His most recent showing was on the Feb. 13, 2017 episode of Raw when he brought back the Gillberg character on The Kevin Owens Show.

Gill's final match was against Ellsworth for Adrenaline Wrestling on Feb. 28.