    Aaron Donald Says He's Held Every Play, Frustrated with 'Blatant' Missed Calls

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 26, 2020

    Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
    Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald is frustrated with the lack of holding calls referees are making. 

    Speaking to reporters about his performance in Monday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Donald said there were "some blatant holds" that didn't get called. 

    Despite not having a sack in the past two games, Donald remains confident he's still making an impact. 

    "At the end of the day, I don't think I'm playing bad football," he said. "I feel like I'm disruptive, I'm still almost making plays, getting quarterbacks to get the ball off last minute, whatever the case may be. Guys around me making plays, too, so it's not nothing that I'm mad about."

    Holding calls have been the subject of much scrutiny this season. John Kryk of the Toronto Sun noted in October that offensive-holding penalties had decreased by 56 percent from 2019.

    "The language that they (the NFL) keep using is 'clear and obvious,'" Fox in-game officiating analyst Dean Blandino told Kryk about the drop in flags for offensive holding.

    Even though Donald is unhappy about this aspect of officiating, it doesn't seem to have had a dramatic affect on his game. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year has 17 quarterback hits and is tied for third in the league with nine sacks through 10 games. 

    The 7-3 Rams are tied with the Seattle Seahawks for first place in the NFC West. Those two teams play again in Week 16 at Lumen Field. 

     

