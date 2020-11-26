WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Booked The Undertaker's Farewell at Survivor Series

Source: WWE.com

The Undertaker's final farewell on Sunday at Survivor Series was reportedly booked by Vince McMahon.

Per PW Insider (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.), the WWE chairman was "said to be hands-on with the segment all day in the lead-up to the pay-per-view."

The report also noted that Triple H "likely had some input" in the segment.

WWE honored the Undertaker in what seems likely to be his final appearance on the 30th anniversary of his debut with the company. A number of The Dead Man's peers came out to the ring before he walked down the aisle and cut a brief promo that served as a farewell to the WWE universe.

Undertaker debuted at the 1990 Survivor Series as part of the Million Dollar Team in an eight-man tag match. He became one of the most iconic performers in WWE history over the next three decades, with the crown jewels of his career being 21 straight wins at WrestleMania and winning the WWE and world heavyweight titles a combined seven times.

Given how important and impactful Undertaker was to WWE throughout his career, it's not a surprise that McMahon would want to be hands-on with how best to let him say goodbye.