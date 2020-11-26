    Braun Strowman Reportedly Injured and Why WWE Booked Suspension Angle

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 26, 2020

    Source: WWE.com

    WWE reportedly booked a suspension angle for Braun Strowman on this week's episode of Raw to give him time off because of an injury. 

    Per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Sai Mohan of Wrestling Inc.), Strowman injured his knee during the Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown match at Survivor Series, "and that's why WWE did the headbutt and suspension angle."

    Meltzer noted that Strowman remains the most likely candidate to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE championship at TLC, but the suspension angle was used to create the tournament for a No. 1 contender in case a backup is needed. 

    WWE opened this week's episode of Raw with the five members of the Raw men's team from Survivor Series—Strowman, AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus and Riddle—in the ring with Adam Pearce.

    Pearce asked each superstar why they deserved to challenge McIntyre, and when he got to Strowman, the Monster Among Men headbutted him. 

    WWE announced an indefinite suspension for Strowman as a result of his actions. Lee, Riddle and Styles are set to battle in a triple-threat match on next week's Raw to determine the No. 1 contender.   

