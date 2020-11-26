Lions Rumors: 'Patience' with Matt Patricia 'Is Waning' in Detroit

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

With the Detroit Lions on the verge of their third straight losing season, head coach Matt Patricia's job security is reportedly in doubt.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Lions' "patience ... is waning" and Thursday's matchup with the Houston Texans "looms large" given their current place in the standings.

The Lions are currently 4-6 heading into their Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Texans. They enter Week 12 two games behind the Arizona Cardinals for the final playoff spot in the NFC.

Detroit would win a tiebreak over the Cardinals if the two teams finish with the same record thanks to the Lions' 26-23 victory over them in Week 3.

Patricia was hired by the Lions in February 2018 after back-to-back seasons of 9-7 under Jim Caldwell. The 46-year-old went 9-22-1 in his first two years with the team, but team owner Martha Ford told reporters before the 2019 season ended that Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn would be back this year.

Detroit ranks 22nd in points per game (22.7) and 28th in points allowed per game (28.7) through 10 games this season. The team is coming off a 20-0 loss on Sunday against a Carolina Panthers offense that was playing without starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and starting running back Christian McCaffrey.

The Lions are currently tied with the Minnesota Vikings for third place in the NFC North. They haven't made the playoffs since 2016 and haven't won a postseason game since 1991.