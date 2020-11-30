    NXT Edges AEW Dynamite in Ratings Battle for Pre-Thanksgiving Episodes

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 30, 2020

    Source: WWE.com

    NXT scored its first ratings victory over AEW Dynamite in four weeks with Wednesday's pre-Thanksgiving episodes. 

    Per Brian Alvarez of Figure Four Online, NXT averaged 712,000 viewers for its two-hour broadcast compared to the 710,000 people who tuned in to watch AEW. 

    Dynamite was the final show before next week's "Winter is Coming" special that will be headlined by Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega. During a contract signing this week, Moxley attacked Omega and hit him with a Paradigm Shift onto the title belt. 

    The show was headlined by The Butcher and The Blade defeating PAC and Rey Fenix after Eddie Kingston interfered. Hikaru Shida also retained the AEW women's title against Anna Jay but got a warning message afterward from Abadon. 

    NXT featured a ladder match between Pete Dunne and Kyle O'Reilly to determine which Superstar's team would have the advantage heading into WarGames. 

    Dunne got the win for his squad when a masked man hit the ring to knock over the ladder, sending O'Reilly tumbling over the ropes outside the ring. 

    Other highlights from the show included Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez attacking Rhea Ripley leading up to the women's WarGames match and William Regal setting up a Triple Threat match for the North American title between Leon Ruff, Johnny Gargano and Damian Priest at WarGames. 

    Next week's NXT will be the go-home show for NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Dec. 6. 

