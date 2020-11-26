NBA Free Agents 2020: Latest Rumors on Anthony Davis, Matthew Dellavedova, MoreNovember 26, 2020
NBA Free Agents 2020: Latest Rumors on Anthony Davis, Matthew Dellavedova, More
As 2020 NBA free agency approaches its second week, many of the most notable names are off the market. However, several quality players still remain.
Anthony Davis is still the biggest name without a team, though most believe it's only a matter of time before he re-signs with the Los Angeles Lakers. The rest of the market is primarily comprised of role-players and rotational pieces, but they can be valuable additions.
Many more important moves are left to be made. Here, we'll dig into some of the latest free-agency buzz.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hornets have also discussed a sign-and-trade option with the Boston Celtics. The Hornets reportedly are looking to involve a third team in the potential deal that could take on Batum's contract, negating the need to waive him.
Either way, it appears that Batum is probably on his way out of Charlotte.
Davis Wants to See L.A.'s Roster Before Committing
Presumably, it's not a matter of if Davis will re-sign with the Lakers. It appears to be more of a matter of how long the newly crowned champion will commit to. Several factors will likely play a part in his decision, and Los Angeles' roster could be chief among them.
According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, Davis wants to know what the roster will be comprised of before agreeing to a new deal in L.A.
"According to people not authorized to speak publicly, Davis and [Rich] Paul, who's also his representative, informed Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka that Davis wanted to see how the team would be put together before deciding the length of his contract," Turner wrote.
The Lakers recently re-signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, brought in Dennis Schroder and still has LeBron James at the center of the roster. Presumably, this will again be a title contender in 2020-21. However, it makes sense for Davis to want to see if the Lakers can be contenders for the long-term before making his decision.
The Lakers Were Interested in Dellavedova
One player the Lakers reportedly considered adding was James' former teammate with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Matthew Dellavedova.
Dellavedova ultimately decided to return to Cleveland on a one-year deal. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, however, he was a serious target for L.A.
"Word is that the Lakers gave Dellavedova some consideration for one of their last open roster spots ... but the Aussie guard will be extending his second stint with the Cavaliers to a third season," Stein tweeted.
The idea of the Lakers targeting Dellavedova really shouldn't come as a surprise. James has rarely been hesitant to bring in former teammates with which he has chemistry and experience. Dellavedova was with James when he finally brought the Larry O'Brien Trophy to Cleveland.
With Dellavedova on a one-year deal, it wouldn't be a shock to see the Lakers kick the tires on him again next offseason.
Batum Unlikley to Remain in Charlotte
Charlotte Hornets forward Nicolas Batum exercised his player option for the 2020-21 season, though it appears he won't actually stay with the team.
According to Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer, the Hornets are expected to waiver Batum in an effort to make a deal with Gordon Hayward work.
"In order to have the salary-cap room to sign Hayward, the Hornets will waive guard-forward Nic Batum and use the NBA's stretch provision to spread cap implications of Batum's remaining $27 million over three seasons, an NBA source confirmed to The Observer," Bonnell wrote.