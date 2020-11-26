Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Seth Rollins, The Miz and More

1 of 3

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported The Miz won the Money in the Bank briefcase because WWE needed someone who could be unsuccessful after cashing in this year.

The question then becomes why WWE Creative even bothered with the MITB pay-per-view this year. If ever there were a year when the company could have explained away not holding the popular gimmick match, the COVID-19 pandemic enabled 2020 to be it.

Instead, the crack team booked itself into a corner by having Otis win but no plans for the big man to cash in before proceeding to put it on a guy for whom it has no plans to successfully challenge for the WWE or Universal Championship.

If those in power didn't want the men's briefcase cashed in this year, they easily could have just booked the women's contest and called it a day.

Instead, WWE has executed an angle in which one guy who was never going to win the title after cashing in has lost the briefcase to another. Compelling television that helps elevate the talent, huh?