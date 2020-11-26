Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Seth Rollins, The Miz and MoreNovember 26, 2020
Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Seth Rollins, The Miz and More
Former WWE champions dominate the conversation in this week's collection of wrestling rumors, as Seth Rollins' status and The Miz's future as Mr. Money in the Bank take center stage.
What's next for Rollins after his Survivor Series "sacrifice," and what are the long-term plans for The Hollywood A-Lister and his Money in the Bank briefcase?
The potential return of a former Total Divas star wraps up our collection of reports.
Update on The Miz Winning Money in the Bank
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported The Miz won the Money in the Bank briefcase because WWE needed someone who could be unsuccessful after cashing in this year.
The question then becomes why WWE Creative even bothered with the MITB pay-per-view this year. If ever there were a year when the company could have explained away not holding the popular gimmick match, the COVID-19 pandemic enabled 2020 to be it.
Instead, the crack team booked itself into a corner by having Otis win but no plans for the big man to cash in before proceeding to put it on a guy for whom it has no plans to successfully challenge for the WWE or Universal Championship.
If those in power didn't want the men's briefcase cashed in this year, they easily could have just booked the women's contest and called it a day.
Instead, WWE has executed an angle in which one guy who was never going to win the title after cashing in has lost the briefcase to another. Compelling television that helps elevate the talent, huh?
WWE Writes Off Seth Rollins
Meltzer also reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Seth Rollins was being written off WWE television for the moment after sacrificing himself to a Brogue Kick from Sheamus during the Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown opener at Survivor Series.
Rollins is engaged to former Raw women's champion Becky Lynch, who is due to give birth to their first child in December.
The self-proclaimed Savior has been an integral part of WWE programming in 2020 as the lead antagonist in a rivalry with Rey Mysterio that stretched from June through November, with plenty of twists and turns in between.
With such a lengthy storyline comes potential burnout, though, so it may be in Rollins' best interest from a character standpoint to step away and freshen things up in time for a return during WrestleMania season.
If, of course, that is the goal.
Eva Marie Still Slated to Return?
Despite a report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noting that Eva Marie had re-signed with WWE in September, H Jenkins of Ringside News noted the former Total Divas star's name has not been brought up in any creative meetings and that there are no immediate plans for her return.
It is entirely possible that Eva Marie has inked a new deal with WWE but has not been brought up in any shape or form. Perhaps the agreement is unrelated to appearing on Raw, SmackDown or NXT. Maybe she's back in a reality-television role or will be doing some work for WWE Network.
Perhaps it was merely a legends deal, which would allow the company to market merchandise with her image.
Whatever the case may be, she has yet to return to television and, Jenkins, should not be anticipated to anytime in the near future.