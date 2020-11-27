Ranking the 5 Best NBA Free Agents Who Can Still Help Contenders

0 of 5

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Perhaps it should have been expected, given the unusual nature of this truncated offseason, but NBA teams knocked out the bulk of free agency in just two or three days this year.

From the time the moratorium lifted a week ago, names were flying off the board left and right. Trades were being reported. Rumors couldn't keep up with the actual news. By Monday, much of the offseason dust had already settled.

However, there are still a few players out there who are available and could help contenders solidify their title chances.

For 2020-21, those teams are likely looking for guys who can defend multiple positions and hit a couple of threes in a pinch. Again, most of the obvious answers on that front were snatched up quickly. So, you'll see some deviations from that mold here.

Versatility is the name of the game now. And even if a couple of the names below aren't prototypical combo forwards or three-and-D guys, they can still help.