Ranking the 5 Best NBA Free Agents Who Can Still Help Contenders

Ranking the 5 Best NBA Free Agents Who Can Still Help ContendersNovember 27, 2020
Perhaps it should have been expected, given the unusual nature of this truncated offseason, but NBA teams knocked out the bulk of free agency in just two or three days this year.
From the time the moratorium lifted a week ago, names were flying off the board left and right. Trades were being reported. Rumors couldn't keep up with the actual news. By Monday, much of the offseason dust had already settled.
However, there are still a few players out there who are available and could help contenders solidify their title chances.
For 2020-21, those teams are likely looking for guys who can defend multiple positions and hit a couple of threes in a pinch. Again, most of the obvious answers on that front were snatched up quickly. So, you'll see some deviations from that mold here.
Versatility is the name of the game now. And even if a couple of the names below aren't prototypical combo forwards or three-and-D guys, they can still help.
5. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, the 27-year-old forward who was the No. 2 pick in the 2012 draft, has seen his average minutes per game plummet over the last few seasons.
In 2016-17, he played 29.0 minutes per game. The following year, he dropped to 25.0. Then, in 2018-19, he slipped again to 18.4. Finally, this season, he was at 11.2 in just 25 appearances.
Defensive versatility got him drafted with such a lofty pick, but his outside shooting never came around. And as that grew more important throughout the league, MKG's value waned.
In the right setting, his defense can still help, though. When healthy, the 6'6" forward can guard 2 through 4. He's also a decent rebounder for his size.
Overcoming his offensive limitations would require a second unit with some shooting, but that obviously wouldn't be a game-long pursuit.
If his job is to provide 15-20 minutes of rugged defense to slow down an opponent's first or second option, MKG may still be able to do that.
Even with his poor shooting, his teams' point differentials have been better with him on the floor in each of his eight NBA seasons.
4. Kyle O'Quinn
Kyle O'Quinn has never averaged more than 18.0 minutes per game. For most of his career, he's been caught between the roles of a second- or third-string center.
When he actually makes it on the floor, he's productive.
Over the last three seasons, O'Quinn is 37th in the league in box plus/minus ("... a basketball box score-based metric that estimates a basketball player's contribution to the team when that player is on the court," according to Basketball Reference).
In the same stretch, no one matches his averages of 12.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.6 blocks per 75 possessions.
Of course, he isn't putting up these numbers in extended minutes or entirely against starters. So, take them with a grain of salt if you'd like.
The point is, O'Quinn can bring a rare combination of passing and shot-blocking from the center position. Statistically, he's one of the best backup 5s in the NBA.
3. Reggie Jackson
Reggie Jackson averaged 18.8 points and 6.2 assists in 30.7 minutes during his first full season with the Detroit Pistons in 2015-16. Then, injuries derailed much of the rest of his stay there.
He may have rehabbed his value a bit in 2019-20, though. Jackson looked comfortable in the role of a backup 1 for the Los Angeles Clippers. In 17 regular-season games with L.A., he averaged 9.5 points in 21.3 minutes and shot 41.3 percent from three. He was 17-of-32 (53.1 percent) from deep in the playoffs.
It's fair to wonder whether those shooting numbers were an extended hot streak. They tower over his career three-point percentage of 33.7. Even if he's right around average next season, his newfound willingness to fit into a scheme and defer to bigger names is what makes his future more intriguing.
On the other end of the floor, Jackson's 7'0" wingspan makes him more switchable than most 6'3" players. He isn't likely to challenge for an All-Defensive team any time soon, but his length can certainly bother opposing backup guards.
2. Shaquille Harrison
Any team in need of a little boost on defense would be wise to give a look to Shaquille Harrison.
Despite a 29.3 three-point percentage, Harrison has a comfortably positive career net-rating swing. That's thanks to the top-tier athleticism he tenaciously leverages on the defensive end.
The 6'7" Harrison can guard multiple positions, including point guards. He moves his feet well on the perimeter and knows when to jump passing lanes or reach in on lazy dribbles.
Over the course of Harrison's career, Corey Brewer, Kris Dunn and De'Anthony Melton are the only players who've averaged more steals per 75 possessions. And he tops all three of those players in defensive rebounds and blocks per 75 possessions.
Whichever team might be interested in Harrison wouldn't be looking for much help on offense, and it likely wouldn't ask him to play a ton of minutes.
He's certainly capable of frustrating opponents' offensive weapons, though.
1. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
Back in 2017-18, then-23-year-old Rondae Hollis-Jefferson appeared well on his way to an extended run as an NBA starter.
He averaged 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks in 28.2 minutes. He started 59 of his 68 games. He was an above-average scorer out of the post and looked primed to become exactly the kind of multipositional defender that was suddenly in vogue.
The following season, though, RHJ's internal fire seemed to dim a bit, as the Brooklyn Nets bumped him from his role with a combination of Rodions Kurucs and Jared Dudley.
That move may have had a lingering effect on Hollis-Jefferson, as his new coach in 2019-20, the Toronto Raptors' Nick Nurse, publicly questioned his effort during training camp.
To his credit, Hollis-Jefferson responded by applying himself on the defensive end. He posted his best defensive box plus/minus since his rookie season. And he won his coach's favor with his effort and athleticism.
"He's an energy-type guy," Nurse said in late 2019. "I'm most impressed with his feet, of all things. Like, he's strong and he plays hard, but he really can move his feet. He really can slide them side to side, beat guys to the spot, and he'll work all day long out there."
Hollis-Jefferson's lack of long-range shooting hurts (he's at 21.3 percent from three for his career), but everything Nurse detailed can help a number of contending teams.
Put him in a lineup with multiple shooters and assign him the opposition's best offensive forward and you'll get some value out of signing him.