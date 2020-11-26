NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Blake Griffin, Bradley Beal and More

1 of 3

Darren Abate/Associated Press

Griffin might otherwise have been traded for another star who has dealt with injuries as of late.

Wizards point guard John Wall sat out the entirety of the 2019-20 season as he continued to rehab from a ruptured Achilles tendon. It was assumed he and Beal would be counted on to lead Washington back to the playoffs. However, that vision hit a bump in the road when Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported last weekend Wall "made it clear" he wanted out of D.C.

Although Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said Monday the team had no plans to trade Wall, per David Aldridge of The Athletic, it appears they have explored that avenue. As Charania noted in breaking Wall's trade request, Washington had apparently been discussing swapping Wall for Russell Westbrook. The Wizards also received interest from other teams.

Zach Lowe of ESPN reported the Pistons had an "exploratory call" regarding a Griffin-Wall trade. This would be another one of those deals that makes sense because of the relative closeness in salaries. But Lowe stated the Pistons "value" Griffin, and talks went nowhere.

The deal would make some sense from Washington's perspective. Griffin would fit its offense as an athletic big who can play fast, get out in transition and shoot the three a bit. He would also be something to watch in pick-and-roll with Beal.

But it is curious the Pistons were reportedly the ones to reach out to the Wizards. Derrick Rose is still on Detroit's roster, and the team used the No. 7 pick in the 2020 draft to select French point guard Killian Hayes. Trading for Wall would seemingly block the teenager from gaining valuable NBA experience, which hardly fits the Pistons' vision as a rebuilding team.

Perhaps the Pistons were wondering whether they could nab additional draft capital, considering Wall's contract is slightly more lucrative and has an extra guaranteed year.

In any case, Detroit will go ahead with Griffin on the roster, at least for now. He will be joined by Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee after the Pistons signed the former Denver Nuggets forwards.