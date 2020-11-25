Samford University Drops 174 Points in Rout vs. Greenville (IL)

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The Samford men's basketball team dropped 99 first-half points en route to a 174-99 exhibition win over Division III Greenville University on Wednesday.

Ten players scored 10 or more points for Samford, led by redshirt senior guard Myron Gordon and his 28.

The Bulldogs shot 64.0 percent from the field and 47.6 percent from three-point range. They also out-rebounded Greenville 58-39 and committed 23 fewer turnovers (41-18).

Jarred Johnson paced Greenville with 21 points.

Samford nearly doubled Greenville's scoring output by halftime in taking a 99-50 lead into the break. The Bulldogs ended the half on an 18-0 run that lasted just 2:59.

Bucky McMillan is leading Samford in his first year at the helm. The 37-year-old previously led the Mountain Brook High School (Alabama) boys hoops team from 2008-2020, going 333-74 and winning five state championships.



The Bulldogs have adopted the nickname "Bucky Ball" for their play style. After Wednesday, they're certainly a team to watch.

Samford has Alabama A&M up next on Sunday.