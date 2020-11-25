Dan Snyder, Jason Wright Won't Attend WFT vs. Cowboys After COVID-19 Exposure

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder, his wife, Tanya, and team president Jason Wright will not travel with the team to face the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday after they were exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Wednesday.

The individual is not affiliated with the team, and both Snyders and Wright have all tested negative, according to the release.

"The safety of our team and our staff is a top priority and we will continue to closely monitor the situation," the statement read.

Snyder missed his first game in 21 years as owner of the Washington Football Team earlier this season when the team traveled to face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, but he didn't join them after one of his friends tested positive for the virus. He tested negative, but team doctor Anthony Casolaro said that he "advised Dan and Tanya to quarantine out of an abundance of caution" (h/t Steve Gardner of USA Today).

Washington had a player test positive for COVID-19 last week, the first positive test for the team during the regular season. During training camp, two players landed on the COVID-19/reserve list.

When the team hosted the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday, no fans were allowed in the stadium. Two weeks earlier, 3,000 fans were allowed into FedEx Field for the team's game against the New York Giants.

In nearby Baltimore, Thursday's game between the Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed to Sunday after the Ravens added three more players to the COVID-19 list, bringing the total up to seven, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley and Brooke Pryor. The postponement means the NFL will play only two games on Thanksgiving Day for the first time since 2005.