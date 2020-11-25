    Patrick Mahomes Says He Doesn't Believe He's on Tom Brady's 'Global Star' Level

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst INovember 25, 2020

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    Steven Senne/Associated Press

    Already an NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion and owner of the most lucrative contract in North American sports, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he still has a ways to go to achieve what other pro athletes already have. 

    Look no further than the example set by Tom Brady. According to ESPN's Adam Teicher, Mahomes believes he hasn't reached the level of stardom Brady currently exists on. 

    "He's someone that's a global star,'' Mahomes said. "For me, I just try to be myself and go out there every single day and put in the work and try to win football games. All that other stuff kind of comes with it. For me, I just try to be a normal guy and live it up with my teammates and have fun doing it.''

          

