Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady Headline NFL's Top-Selling Jerseys for 2019-20 Season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady sold the most and second-most officially licensed products, respectively, last season, according to the NFL Players Association.

The 2019-20 campaign turned out to be Brady's final one with the New England Patriots, where the 42-year-old future Hall of Fame had played since 2000 and won an all-time most six Super Bowl championships. Per the NFLPA, Brady has made "a record 18 straight appearances in the top three since the NFLPA introduced the list in 2014."

Mahomes led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years by defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV. The 24-year-old was named the game's MVP one year after earning the 2018 NFL MVP in his first year as Kansas City's full-time starter.

Brady had topped the list the previous three years before Mahomes unseated him at No. 1.

Top 10

1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City

2. Tom Brady, QB, New England

3. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore

4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas

5. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland

6. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay

7. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland

8. Khalil Mack, LB, Chicago

9. Jimmy Garoppolo. QB, San Francisco

10. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco

Full top 50 is available here.

After signing a two-year contract with the Bucs in free agency last month, Brady filed to trademark "TB x TB," "Tompa Bay" and "Tampa Brady":

As for the rest of the list, Jackson leapt from No. 41 to No. 3 during a record-breaking 2019. The 23-year-old broke Michael Vick's record for rushing yards record by a quarterback in a single season with 1,206. The 2016 Heisman winner also logged 3,127 yards and a league-high 36 touchdowns through the air.