Dwight Howard Talks 76ers' Title Hopes, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons' Star Power

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

A year ago, Dwight Howard joined a Lakers team with championship hopes and was an integral part of helping them realize those goals.

Howard clearly sees the same potential in the Philadelphia 76ers.

The eight-time All-Star spoke to media Wednesday, making it clear he has the highest of confidence in Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Howard said the biggest factors in pushing the team over the edge will be staying focused as a team.

"If we do that this year, I don't see anyone beating us in a seven game series," Howard told reporters.

Howard was even more complimentary of Simmons and Embiid, the Sixers' star pair who some believe is a poor long-term mix of talent. When it comes to Simmons, Howard said he believes the 6'10" guard can become "one of the greatest to ever play the game" and views him as a "young" LeBron James. Howard also looks forward to a mentorship with Embiid.

“Whatever it takes to win. I know Joel is the star center and I’m not coming in here trying to take his job...I just want to be the best I can for him, just showing him some of the things I’ve learned over the years," Howard told reporters.

Howard signed a one-year contract for the veteran's minimum. He's expected to compete with Tony Bradley for backup minutes behind Embiid at center.

While Howard does not have an especially strong reputation as a teammate, he's one of the best defensive centers in NBA history. Embiid, already perhaps the NBA's premier defensive center, should be able to pick up on some level of knowledge from Howard by osmosis.