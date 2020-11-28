8 Bold Predictions for the 2020 MLB Winter Meetings

0 of 8

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The days of roaming a hotel lobby in search of baseball executives are on hold temporarily, much like many other things in 2020.

Baseball's winter meetings will be held virtually this year, with the coronavirus pandemic preventing thousands of baseball industry executives, scouts, reporters and job seekers from mingling in the bar of a Dallas hotel next month. Instead, the game's key convention will be relegated to a series of socially distant teleconferences from Dec. 7-10.

But that doesn't mean winter meetings will lack the action of years past. Trades will still be made and free agents will be signed. And even if few deals are made, the framework will be laid for transactions in the coming weeks.

Here is a look at some of the top storylines in baseball to predict some moves that could shake up the offseason. It's been an unpredictable year so why not try and speculate about an unpredictable offseason?

Here are eight predictions for the 2020 winter meetings and beyond.