West Virginia to Replace Tennessee at Jimmy V Classic, Will Face Gonzaga Dec. 2

West Virginia will replace Tennessee in the men's basketball Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 2 after the Volunteers had a COVID-19 breakout at the school, per Jeff Borzello of ESPN, which included a positive test result for head coach Rick Barnes.

The No. 15 Mountaineers will face preseason No. 1 Gonzaga.

The other game in the Jimmy V Classic will see No. 2 Baylor take on No. 8 Illinois that same day.

West Virginia will open its season on Wednesday night against South Dakota State at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in South Dakota. As for Gonzaga swapping out Tennessee with West Virginia, the Bulldogs will still face a difficult stretch to start the season, with four top-15 teams—No. 6 Kansas, West Virginia, Baylor and No. 5 Iowa—on deck.



"It's kind of what we've always tried to do here," Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said regarding the tough early slate. "This year, it becomes even more special, seeking out these high-profile games, trying to make it as special as I can for my players. Games they're really excited to play."

Tennessee, meanwhile, became the latest team to have to cancel or postpone an early-season game due to the coronavirus in what has already become a tumultuous start to the 2020-21 season.

The Volunteers also canceled scheduled games against Charlotte and VCU this week. A Dec. 4 game against Notre Dame that was being discussed as a potential matchup has also been canned.

The team said in a statement: "Barring additional setbacks, the program aims to return to action on Saturday, Dec. 5, with its first game currently set for Dec. 12 against Cincinnati at Thompson-Boling Arena. Head coach Rick Barnes, who has been diagnosed with the virus and is in isolation at his home, is experiencing very mild symptoms but is generally feeling well."