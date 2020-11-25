Pele on Diego Maradona's Death: 'The World Has Lost a Legend'

Milan/Associated Press

The soccer world is mourning legendary Argentine Diego Maradona following his death Wednesday, including a fellow legend in Brazilian Pele.

"What sad news. I have lost a great friend and the world has lost a legend," the three-time World Cup winner said in a statement. "There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to his family.

"One day, I hope we can play soccer together in the sky."

Maradona, 60, died following a heart attack, his agent confirmed to EFE (via ESPN). He was most famous for leading Argentina to a World Cup title in 1986, though he also had a successful club career that included stints at Napoli and Barcelona.

His "Hand of God" goal against England in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals, in which he punched the ball into the goal but was not seen by the referee, is among the most infamous goals in soccer history. His second goal in that game scored after running halfway up the pitch and past five English players was voted Goal of the Century in 2002 on the FIFA website. He also led Argentina back to the World Cup final in 1990, where it was beaten by West Germany.

During his seven seasons at Napoli, he helped guide the club to a pair of Serie A titles, a Coppa Italia and a Supercoppa Italiana while scoring 115 goals and leading the league in scoring in the 1987-88 campaign.

In the ongoing argument about the best footballer to ever live, Maradona and Pele's names both come up, often joining the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.