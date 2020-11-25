Xavier Woods Joins G4, Swoggle Parodies AJ Styles, Young Bucks Talk FTR Feud

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Woods to Serve as Host on G4

After months of lobbying, WWE Superstar and New Day member Xavier Woods got his wish Tuesday, as he signed on with G4 to be an on-air talent for the returning network.

G4 made the announcement Tuesday, and Woods expressed how grateful he is for the opportunity:

"Never in my wildest dreams did I expect #Creed4G4 to gain so much momentum among WWE fans and gamers alike. As a lifelong video game fanatic, I have always held a genuine affinity for the G4 brand and I'm honored and humbled to be joining the G4 team at a time when interest in gaming and the gaming community has never been stronger."

G4 folded in 2014 after 12 years on the air, but it is primed to return in 2021, and Woods is the first on-air talent to officially be announced for the reboot.

Woods seems like the perfect choice for many reasons, not the least of which is his crossover appeal as both a successful WWE Superstar and the founder of gaming YouTube channel UpUpDownDown.

Xavier is well regarded in multiple entertainment spaces, and his experience cutting promos in front of thousands of people in WWE should go a long way toward making him a great host for G4.

Gaming has long been a big deal, but it has really taken off over the past several years and seen increased interest during the COVID-19 pandemic.

G4 should be set up for success given how gaming has grown since it went off the air, and Woods is the right person to draw eyeballs to the network.

Swoggle Swerves Fans with Styles Parody

Impact Wrestling made headlines Tuesday night when it feigned the return of WWE Superstar AJ Styles to the company.

As part of the rivalry between The Good Brothers and The North, Karl Anderson said he had a "phenomenal choice" for Ethan Page's opponent, which led to Styles' Impact theme music playing.

Rather than The Phenomenal One returning to the company where he first became a major star, however, Swoggle emerged dressed up like Styles:

With Page taking his opponent lightly, Swoggle was able to score the upset victory by rolling up Page and pinning him.

Swoggle previously wrestled under the name Hornswoggle in WWE, but he has remained relevant since leaving the company. He has recently been competing in Impact and also appeared on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite as part of the Inner Circle's trip to Las Vegas.

Swoggle played the role of Styles well given his similar hairstyle, although he leaves something to be desired in the wrestling department when compared to Styles, who may be the best in-ring worker in the world.

Styles returning would have been a massive deal for Impact as it attempts to remain relevant amid WWE and AEW thriving, but it was never in the cards given AJ's position in WWE.

The Phenomenal One has been one of WWE's biggest stars since joining the company in 2016, and after captaining the Raw Survivor Series team to a clean sweep over SmackDown at Survivor Series, it is clear that he is still among the top performers in the company.

Young Bucks Discuss Feud with FTR

The Young Bucks beat FTR at Full Gear earlier this month to become AEW World Tag Team champions for the first time, but doing the match at Full Gear wasn't always the plan.

In an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), The Young Bucks divulged that they initially wanted to wait to do the match until it could happen in front of a capacity crowd, but given the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, they reversed course and did the match anyway:

"You don't want to save everything especially in this pandemic era. We were trying to save things like the FTR match. We were trying to milk that until we got fans back into the building but at one point, we were like, we don't know when the world is going to get back together. We can't hold this anymore. Tony [Khan] said, 'We are doing it. We have to do it.' He booked it for Full Gear."

The match was regarded by many fans as one of the best tag team matches of the year, although it likely would have benefited from the presence of fans in attendance.

It can also be argued that the build toward the match left something to be desired, as Nick and Matt Jackson were essentially booked like heels going in despite FTR being a heel team. The shift in attitude was never fully explained and it ultimately dissipated.

Regardless of how it happened, The Young Bucks are now in the spot most expected when AEW started as the faces of the tag team division.

While The Young Bucks vs. FTR may not have come together as perfectly as hoped, it is a rivalry and match AEW can always go back to whenever fans are permitted to attend shows again.

