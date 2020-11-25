Browns Player Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Game vs. Jaguars

David Richard/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns shut down their team facility and will continue to hold meetings remotely after a player tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Browns will conduct contact tracing to determine any close contacts with the unidentified player. Defensive end Myles Garrett is set to miss Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and remains in COVID-19 protocol after sitting out Week 11.

The league announced all teams were to operate under the league's intensive protocols as of last Saturday as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage in the United States.

Under those protocols, players and coaches must register a negative test from the day prior before entering team facilities. All meetings are held remotely or outside, unless an explicit exception is granted to hold the meeting in a large indoor area.

The Browns have won three of their last four games and travel to face a Jacksonville team that has lost nine straight. Mike Glennon is set to get the start for the Jaguars at quarterback, replacing Jake Luton. Regular starter Gardner Minshew II has missed the last three games with a thumb injury.