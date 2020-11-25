Complete Guide to Capital One’s the Match: Champions for Change

0 of 6

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

2020 has been, well...let's say challenging.

But when it comes to golf, at least it's finishing in a pretty spectacular way.

Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Change" will round out the high-profile portion of the sport's calendar this weekend with an event that'll feature two Hall of Famers from their respective sports against two more superstars who are sure to join them someday in competitive immortality.

The third installment of The Match includes five-time major champion Phil Mickelson and former NBA MVP Charles Barkley on one side, while two-time Super Bowl winner Peyton Manning and three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry team up on the other. TNT will exclusively televise the event on Friday at 3 p.m. ET, and Bleacher Report will provide exclusive live content before and during on the B/R app.

The first Match pitted Mickelson against Tiger Woods in a head-to-head competition, while the second saw the rivals facing off in a foursome with Tiger joined by Manning and Lefty playing with six-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady. Mickelson won the head-to-head match in extra holes two years ago in Las Vegas before Woods and Manning got revenge in a memorable rain-soaked competition this May in Florida.

The latest event will contribute toward and highlight diversity, equality and inclusion through donations to Historically Black Colleges and Universities while raising awareness and spotlighting opportunities for diversity and equality in sports.

"We're looking forward to this next iteration and the meaningful awareness it will raise for social change," Lenny Daniels, president of Turner Sports, said. "With Phil, Charles, Stephen and Peyton on the course, there's sure to be no shortage of must-see moments, in addition to the important causes driving each athlete's participation."

The competition format will be modified alternate shot match play, and the Stone Canyon Golf Club, owned by Mickelson Golf Properties, is considered one of golf's preeminent desert settings and regularly ranks among the best courses in the country. Its 18 holes are situated at the base of the Tortolita Mountains and has views of the Santa Catalina Mountains in all directions.

"While we may need a handicap for Chuck," Mickelson said, "I'm looking forward to playing with Peyton and Stephen and to help raise money for another important cause. It's also going to give fans and viewers an up-close look at Stone Canyon Golf Club, a place that I'm extremely proud of and excited to show how special it is."