In or Out? Predicting Where Every Fringe 2020 NFL Playoff Team Will Land

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The NFL playoff picture is a constantly shifting landscape, and it's been particularly difficult to separate the contenders from the pretenders in 2020.

Aside from perhaps the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints—the only three teams with a record better than 7-3—most squads have had both remarkable and dreadful performances.

Of course, it's not how a team gets to the playoffs; it's whether it gets there. Even an average team with a winning record and/or a division title can do damage in the postseason. Let's not forget about the time the 7-9 Seattle Seahawks hosted an 11-win Saints team and won a Wild Card Game in the 2010 postseason.

With an expanded 14-team playoff format (up from 12), even more squads will have the opportunity to provide upsets.

Here we'll take a closer look at 12 squads on the bubble, including the teams that occupy the last two seeds in each conference and the top four teams in each conference vying for those positions. We'll also dig into the NFC East race, which will almost assuredly feature a non-winning team as its champion.

Which squads will get in? We'll make the call based on factors like past performance, team health and the remaining schedules. First, though, let's take a look at the playoff picture.