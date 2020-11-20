    Browns' Myles Garrett Says He Will 'Be Back Soon' After COVID-19 Diagnosis

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 21, 2020

    Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett rushes the passer during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Cleveland. The Browns won 10-7. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    David Richard/Associated Press

    Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his team's game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, said he will "be back soon" in an Instagram post on Friday.

    "Not the news you want to hear but can't thank y'all enough for the love," Garrett wrote.

    "This continues to affect us all in so many ways, but we'll get through it together. Be back soon, Dawg Pound."

    Cleveland announced earlier Friday that one of its players had tested positive for the coronavirus:

    The Browns then stated that Garrett, who is self-isolating, would go on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Friday that it "remains to be seen" as to whether Garrett can return in time for Cleveland's Nov. 29 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    Garrett has posted an NFL-leading 9.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in nine games for the 6-3 Browns.

