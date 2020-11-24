    CJ McCollum Responds to Anthony Edwards' Criticism of Damian Lillard's Rapping

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IINovember 24, 2020

    Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) celebrates with guard Damian Lillard (0) after making a three-point basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kim Klement/Associated Press

    Before he became a professional basketball player when the Minnesota Timberwolves selected him with the No. 1 pick in Wednesday's draft, Anthony Edwards told ESPN's Alex Scarborough that he would also be interested in rapping—but he shouldn't be compared to Damian Lillard, because Edwards "really can rap." 

    A week after Edwards took a shot at Lillard, who has upwards of 539,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and has three albums, Lillard's Portland Trail Blazers teammate CJ McCollum defended him.

    In an appearance on the Load Management podcast, McCollum offered a lighthearted critique of his own.

    "He better work on that jumper," McCollum said of Edwards. "He better be working on them shuffles, because you can't run in the West." 

    Edwards shot 40.2 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from three in one season with Georgia. 

    Lillard has yet to respond, though McCollum brushed off a question about any diss tracks in the works. 

