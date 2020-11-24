IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Reaction from November 24

1 of 7

Credit: Impact Wrestling

The Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament continued in this week’s opening match as Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan battled the debuting Sea Stars (Ashley Vox and Delmi Exo).

Exo and Hogan started the match for their respective teams, the former outwrestling a somewhat surprised Hogan early. Vox and Steelz tagged in and the Sea Stars’ early success continued. A cheap shot by Hogan to the back of Vox allowed the heels to take advantage.

Vox showed great resilience, withstanding everything thrown at her by Hogan and Steelz en route to a hot tag to Exo.

Delmi, the tallest competitor in the bout, used her height to her advantage, taking Hogan over with a bridging suplex. She followed with a reverse fallaway slam that sent Hogan into Steelz. Vox tagged back in and scored a two-count off a Celtic Cross.

Hogan and Steelz regained the upper hand, Hogan delivered a twisting fisherman neckbreaker on Exo and scored the hard-fought victory.

Result

Steelz and Hogan defeated Sea Stars

Grade

B

Analysis

This was good, thanks in large part to the work of the debuting team and what they were able to pull out of the underrated Hogan and Steelz. The chemistry was solid, the in-ring work even better and the result was the best match of the tournament to this point.

The right team went over considering Hogan and Steelz are actual members of the Impact roster, but do not be surprised if we see more of Vox and Exo on AXS TV or in any other company whose interest may have been piqued by their performance here.

It was a quality match to kick off the evening’s broadcast and a reminder of just how good Hogan and Steelz have become as a team in a relatively short span.