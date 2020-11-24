Ravens Reportedly Have More Positive COVID-19 Tests Ahead of Steelers Game

Ravens Reportedly Have More Positive COVID-19 Tests Ahead of Steelers GameNovember 24, 2020
Julio Cortez/Associated Press
The Baltimore Ravens have become aware of additional positive COVID-19 tests on the team ahead of Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.
The Ravens issued a statement announcing that Tuesday's team activities will be held virtually and their media session has been canceled:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Kyle Trask's NFL Stock Is Rising 📈
@nfldraftscout talks to NFL scouts about Florida's star QB: 'He's doing a lot of Burrow-like things'