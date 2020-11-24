    Ravens Reportedly Have More Positive COVID-19 Tests Ahead of Steelers Game

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 24, 2020

    Large fans don the Baltimore Ravens logo during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 38-6. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Julio Cortez/Associated Press

    The Baltimore Ravens have become aware of additional positive COVID-19 tests on the team ahead of Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

    The Ravens issued a statement announcing that Tuesday's team activities will be held virtually and their media session has been canceled:

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

