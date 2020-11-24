WWE Rumors on Seth Rollins' Future, Reigns vs. Bryan and McIntyre vs. Strowman

Stuart Ramson/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Rollins Reportedly Written Off TV at Survivor Series

Seth Rollins' unique elimination at Survivor Series was reportedly WWE's way of writing him off television for the time being.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Liam Crowley), Rollins is taking time off to be with his fiancé, Becky Lynch, who is pregnant with their child. Lynch's due date is in December.

At Survivor Series, Rollins was part of Team SmackDown in the five-on-five elimination match against Raw. Rollins essentially sacrificed himself during the match by dropping down to his knees and telling Sheamus to take him out.

That happened just two days after Rollins faced his former disciple, Murphy, in a grudge match. With the Mysterio family cheering him on outside the ring, Murphy defeated Rollins.

By writing Rollins off TV, he will not only be able to be present for the birth of his child, but he will also have the ability to come back refreshed with a new focus and direction whenever he makes his return to WWE.

It is unclear exactly how long Rollins will be away, but a logical return date could be the Royal Rumble in January 2021 since it marks the start of the road to WrestleMania.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Fans always love seeing surprise entrants in the Rumble as well, and Rollins is one of the biggest names who could be an unannounced entrant in the 2021 men's Rumble match.

A Rumble return could also potentially allow Rollins to set the wheels in motion for his rivalry entering WrestleMania 37.

Reigns vs. Bryan Reportedly in WWE's Plans

WWE is reportedly planning to have universal champion Roman Reigns defend the title against Daniel Bryan in the near future.

According to Meltzer, Reigns vs. Bryan is scheduled to take place "at some point." It could happen as early as next month's TLC pay-per-view, but currently, it is "leaning toward a later date."

A few weeks ago, Bryan faced Jey Uso in the main event of SmackDown for a place on the men's Survivor Series team. Uso won the match, and at the behest of Reigns, he brutally attacked Bryan to close the show, resulting in Bryan getting taken away on a stretcher.

Bryan received his opportunity for revenge on last week's SmackDown, and he secured it by beating Uso in a rematch.

With Reigns having moved on from his feud with Jey and into an alliance with him, he is in need of a new challenger. Bryan makes perfect sense because of what happened with Uso as well as the fact that he is the ideal babyface underdog.

Since there is no obvious challenger for Reigns for TLC aside from Bryan, there is seemingly a good chance that the match will happen then.

If not, the Royal Rumble is a sensible landing spot for the match, as it would be the perfect big-match complement to the men's and women's Rumbles.

It also isn't outside the realm of possibility that Bryan could win the Rumble and then go on to face Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania in an effort to replicate the remarkable storyline Bryan was part of leading up to WrestleMania 30.

Regardless of when it happens, Reigns vs. Bryan promises to be one of the best matches and feuds in quite some time.

McIntyre vs. Strowman Reportedly Planned for TLC

Despite the events of Monday's Raw, Braun Strowman is reportedly in line to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at TLC.

According to Meltzer (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Strowman will become the No. 1 contender for the WWE title even though he was given an indefinite storyline suspension Tuesday by WWE for attacking WWE official Adam Pearce on Raw.

With Strowman gone, Pearce booked a series of matches in order to determine the No. 1 contender for McIntyre's title. Riddle beat Sheamus, Keith Lee defeated Bobby Lashley by disqualification, and AJ Styles got past Randy Orton thanks to interference from "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

As a result, Riddle, Lee and Styles will go at it next week in a Triple Threat match with the winner going on to challenge McIntyre.

If McIntyre vs. Strowman is in the cards, however, it stands to reason that Braun could return next week and impact the match in some way, either by interfering or getting added to make it a Fatal 4-Way.

Another option would be for Strowman to challenge the winner of that match after getting reinstated with the winner then taking on McIntyre at TLC.

WWE has booked Strowman out of the equation thus far, but Meltzer's report suggests there could be a major swerve in the coming weeks.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).