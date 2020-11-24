WWE Raw Ratings Increase After Undertaker's Farewell, Survivor Series Results

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Viewership was up for Monday night's episode of WWE Raw compared to last week, as fans tuned in to see the fallout from Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw averaged 1.808 million viewers during its three-hour broadcast on USA Network, which was an increase from last week's 1.779 million.

The focus of Monday's show was starting the process of finding a new challenger for WWE champion Drew McIntyre. In order to do so, WWE official Adam Pearce set up three singles matches with the winners facing off in a Triple Threat match next week to determine the No. 1 contender.

In those singles matches, Riddle beat Sheamus, and Keith Lee defeated United States champion Bobby Lashley by disqualification to nab the first two spots.

The main event pitted AJ Styles against Randy Orton with the third and final spot in the Triple Threat No. 1 contender's match on the line. It was a back-and-forth affair until "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt appeared and distracted The Viper, which allowed The Phenomenal One to score the victory.

As a result, the winner of next week's match between Riddle, Lee and Styles will go on to challenge McIntyre for the WWE title, presumably at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs next month.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Raw also featured a Raw Tag Team Championship match between The New Day and Hurt Business members Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander after the faction confronted Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods backstage.

The Hurt Business initially won by count-out, but they convinced New Day to agree to have the match restarted since they would not have won the titles under those circumstances.

Despite Hurt Business successfully getting the match restarted, Woods won the contest for The New Day with a sunset flip, and they retained the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Additionally, Alexa Bliss beat former best friend Nikki Cross by pretending to go back to her old ways only to sucker the Scot in for a Sister Abigail.

As newsworthy as Monday's Raw was, next week's show could be even bigger since McIntyre's next opponent will be determined.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).