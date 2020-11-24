3 Takeaways from Buccaneers' Week 11 Loss

0 of 3

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The end of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Monday night game with the Los Angeles Rams was set up for another Tom Brady fourth-quarter comeback.

Instead, the six-time Super Bowl champion threw his second interception of the night and the Bucs dropped a crucial matchup in the NFC playoff picture.

Brady was not at his best in the Week 11 loss. He completed just over half of his passes and turned the ball over twice. He was outplayed by Jared Goff in the 27-24 defeat, which moved Tampa Bay's prime-time record to 1-3 in 2020.

The 43-year-old wasn't the only reason the Bucs lost, but he will be the primary figure in focus because of his stature within the team.

Tampa Bay failed to get a consistent rushing attack going, and its secondary struggled to contain the Los Angeles duo of Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.