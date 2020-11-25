WWE Overreactions: The Undertaker Retires, Roman Reigns the MVP and More

WWE Overreactions: The Undertaker Retires, Roman Reigns the MVP and MoreNovember 25, 2020
With Survivor Series in the rearview mirror, WWE saw intrigue in the direction it takes moving forward increase and potential overreactions running wild.
From The Undertaker's place in WWE history following his final farewell through to Roman Reigns' status as the company's most valuable star, the reactionary questions came fast and furious.
Which proved a little overdramatic and were there any that raised a valid point?
Take a look now with these topics.
Overreaction No. 1: The Undertaker Is the Greatest Character in WWE History
As The Undertaker made one last walk up the ramp Sunday night at Survivor Series, the question no longer centered around an impending return but rather his place in WWE history.
In a company with annals that are rife with larger-than-life characters, is The Phenom Vince McMahon's greatest creation?
The answer is yes, and it's not even close.
There is no character more enduring, more adaptable to the era or more iconic in the annals of WWE than The Undertaker.
The fact that he lasted 30 years and still had a large portion of the audience begging for one last match in front of a live audience is a testament to his popularity and the connection he forged with the audience.
The epic rivalries, the unforgettable matches and the moments emblazoned in the minds of those who witnessed them both live and through the magic of WWE Network are what make him the best character to successfully make the leap from the mind of Vinnie Mac to the screen.
Are there others with at least a case to be made for the greatest character of all time? Sure. The Ultimate Warrior is just one that comes to mind. But none left as rich a legacy as The Deadman, who deserved every second of the final farewell he received at Survivor Series.
Overreaction: Not even a little
Overreaction No. 2: Roman Reigns Is WWE's MVP as 2020 Comes to an End
For the third consecutive pay-per-view, Roman Reigns delivered a genuine Match of the Year candidate, this time tearing the ThunderDome down with Drew McIntyre in a heavy-hitting, high-intensity heavyweight clash.
The bout continued what has been a hell of a roll for Reigns, who returned at SummerSlam in August as a heel and has since become the best part of WWE television. His brooding, cocky, confident, Tribal Chief persona has captivated audiences while his in-ring work is as good as it ever has been.
Perhaps that can be attributed to him being a more natural heel or the fact that he is more passionate about the persona he is playing now as opposed to the one-dimensional good guy he previously played, but the results are pretty staggering.
The quality of his work, both on the mic and between the ropes, begs the question: Is Reigns WWE's MVP as 2020 draws to a close?
In short, yes.
Reigns is the star of SmackDown, the company's top-rated television show. It has become The Big Dog's playground. It is the setting for his mistreatment of Jey Uso, his patronizing promos, his quiet confidence and his brutal dominance over the rest of the roster.
He is the leader of that show and has finally found himself in the role so many expected him to excel in from the beginning of his push.
Sasha Banks could be considered the MVP, given her recent appearance on the hit Disney+ show, The Mandalorian, and her superb in-ring productivity this year. But Reigns is so far above everyone else in WWE right now that it's impossible to imagine anyone taking that crown away from him.
Overreaction?: Not based on his performance since August
Overreaction No. 3: Asuka Is Being Foolishly Wasted in Current Lana Storyline
Monday's Raw saw Asuka become entangled in the ongoing feud between Lana and women's tag team champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.
The Raw women's champion started the night by defending her title against the sole survivor from Sunday's pay-per-view, only to end up teaming with her against Baszler and Jax moments later.
Immediately, it was difficult to ignore just how out of place Asuka looked in that match. After all, she had spent the entire second half of 2020 carrying a women's division left in shambles following Becky Lynch's maternity leave. While she had shared the ring with both Baszler and Jax previously, it still felt wrong.
This is mostly because The Empress of Tomorrow is above whatever half-assed underdog story WWE is trying to tell with Lana right now.
Through no fault of the performers themselves, the creative has been lacking and the booking of certain aspects has left fans scratching their heads. The entire program is a vehicle to get Lana over, and while that isn't a bad thing, dragging the current Raw women's champion into it when anyone else could have been utilized in the role is problematic.
It devalues her own title and ties up the tag belts in the program, too.
For all the good Lana could do for the red brand, she is not a character who should have that many assets tied up in the name of getting her over.
Asuka is a great champion and one who should be mixing it up with Lacey Evans, Peyton Royce or the (hopefully) soon-to-return Naomi in the name of elevating her title. She shouldn't be embroiled in a ragged tag team title feud that has little to do with the well-being of the gold in the first place.
Overreaction?: Not when Asuka should be tending to more pertinent matters, like continuing to strengthen her title reign