WWE Overreactions: The Undertaker Retires, Roman Reigns the MVP and More

As The Undertaker made one last walk up the ramp Sunday night at Survivor Series, the question no longer centered around an impending return but rather his place in WWE history.

In a company with annals that are rife with larger-than-life characters, is The Phenom Vince McMahon's greatest creation?

The answer is yes, and it's not even close.

There is no character more enduring, more adaptable to the era or more iconic in the annals of WWE than The Undertaker.

The fact that he lasted 30 years and still had a large portion of the audience begging for one last match in front of a live audience is a testament to his popularity and the connection he forged with the audience.

The epic rivalries, the unforgettable matches and the moments emblazoned in the minds of those who witnessed them both live and through the magic of WWE Network are what make him the best character to successfully make the leap from the mind of Vinnie Mac to the screen.

Are there others with at least a case to be made for the greatest character of all time? Sure. The Ultimate Warrior is just one that comes to mind. But none left as rich a legacy as The Deadman, who deserved every second of the final farewell he received at Survivor Series.

