    Carlos Correa Trade Rumors: Astros Star Floated in Talks Ahead of Contract Year

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 24, 2020

    Houston Astros' Carlos Correa celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Carlos Correa's time with the Houston Astros could come to an end before to the start of next season. 

    Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Astros are "floating" their All-Star shortstop in trade talks since it is "unlikely they will sign him before he reaches free agency at the end of the season."

                         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

