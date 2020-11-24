Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Knicks 'Less Inclined' to Absorb Large Contracts

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The New York Knicks reportedly may be out on Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook because of their reluctance to take on large, long-term contracts.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the Knicks are "less inclined" to take on a significant salary over multiple years since it would impact their salary cap flexibility. Begley pointed to the fact that New York didn't match the Charlotte Hornets' four-year, $120 million offer to Gordon Hayward in free agency as an example.

The Knicks are one of the main teams that have been linked to Westbrook, who could be on the move after just one year in Houston.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.