    Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Knicks 'Less Inclined' to Absorb Large Contracts

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2020

    Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook yells as he runs onto the court before an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The New York Knicks reportedly may be out on Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook because of their reluctance to take on large, long-term contracts.

    According to SNY's Ian Begley, the Knicks are "less inclined" to take on a significant salary over multiple years since it would impact their salary cap flexibility. Begley pointed to the fact that New York didn't match the Charlotte Hornets' four-year, $120 million offer to Gordon Hayward in free agency as an example.

    The Knicks are one of the main teams that have been linked to Westbrook, who could be on the move after just one year in Houston.

                         

