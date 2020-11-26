Highlighting the Best Parts of WWE Right Now in Celebration of Thanksgiving

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

The year 2020 has been an arduous one all around, which makes the holiday season the perfect time to try to look at the positives that still surround us even through all this difficulty.

When it comes to WWE, the past few months have been a mess, with more bad than good to talk about.

Ratings have struggled, creativity has been largely absent with constant repeat matches used to fill time, mass layoffs and company restructuring will not have helped morale, and it can sometimes feel more stressful to watch the product than entertaining.

However, this rough ride still has a few fun twists and turns worth smiling about.

To embrace the holiday spirit and be more optimistic in celebration of Thanksgiving, let's take a look at some of the best things going on right now in WWE.