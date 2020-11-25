Overused Gimmicks That WWE and AEW Rely on Way Too Much

13 of 13

Rarely does a tag team ever split in WWE for any reason other than one Superstar being upset at the other.

The IIconics is a rare exception, as Billie Kay and Peyton Royce lost a match and were forced to split before being separated on different rosters. But nearly every other team in years has had the same promo after the initial break-up.

The one who turned on his or her partner gets a microphone the next episode and talks about how they're frustrated at the other for losing, not paying enough attention to the team and getting in their way of success.

Almost inevitably, they use the line "now, it's my time" or some variant to talk about how they're going to have bigger success as a singles star.

Then, since this story has been done to death, WWE loses interest in a few weeks and gives up on them. Within no time, they're on the back burner, losing on Main Event like Tucker after turning on Otis.

Perhaps everyone—fans and the writers themselves—would be more invested in a tag team split if there was another reason for it and a more interesting story to tell than the most basic option.

