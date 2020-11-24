    Kelly Oubre Jr. Takes Shot at Suns Governor Robert Sarver After Warriors Trade

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2020

    Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    A year-and-a-half with the Phoenix Suns was enough to sour Kelly Oubre Jr. on team governor Robert Sarver.

    During an interview on 97.5 The Game's Damon, Ratto & Kolsky, Oubre contrasted how it felt suiting up for Phoenix with what he's expecting from the Golden State Warriors after his move to the Bay Area.

    "I can play for an owner," he said. "Somebody who actually cares about the organization and not just the perception of the organization on the media end of it. It's all about the foundation for me."

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Report: Pelicans Extend Steven Adams

      New Orleans' big man agrees to 2-year, $35M extension

      Report: Pelicans Extend Steven Adams
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Pelicans Extend Steven Adams

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Warriors' New Addition Oubre Takes Shot at Suns

      Warriors' New Addition Oubre Takes Shot at Suns
      Phoenix Suns logo
      Phoenix Suns

      Warriors' New Addition Oubre Takes Shot at Suns

      Nick Friedell
      via ESPN.com

      Steph Speaks on Klay's Injury

      Warriors star called it a 'gut punch': 'A lot of tears... He can come back strong... We’re hoping for the best' (ESPN)

      Steph Speaks on Klay's Injury
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Steph Speaks on Klay's Injury

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Oubre Issues Farewell to Suns Fans

      Oubre Issues Farewell to Suns Fans
      Phoenix Suns logo
      Phoenix Suns

      Oubre Issues Farewell to Suns Fans

      Arizona Sports
      via Arizona Sports