Kelly Oubre Jr. Takes Shot at Suns Governor Robert Sarver After Warriors Trade

A year-and-a-half with the Phoenix Suns was enough to sour Kelly Oubre Jr. on team governor Robert Sarver.

During an interview on 97.5 The Game's Damon, Ratto & Kolsky, Oubre contrasted how it felt suiting up for Phoenix with what he's expecting from the Golden State Warriors after his move to the Bay Area.

"I can play for an owner," he said. "Somebody who actually cares about the organization and not just the perception of the organization on the media end of it. It's all about the foundation for me."

