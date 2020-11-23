Lakers' LeBron James 'Hated to See' Joe Burrow Suffer Season-Ending Knee Injury

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sent well-wishes to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Monday, a day after the rookie suffered a season-ending knee injury.

In a tweet, James acknowledged the pair's Ohio connections. Burrow, who led LSU to a national title last season, attended high school in The Plains, Ohio, and played the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Ohio State.

James, a native of Akron, Ohio, has long supported Ohio State and in 2013 said that he would have attended the university in Columbus had he played basketball collegiately.

Burrow will undergo reconstructive surgery to repair a torn ACL and MCL in his knee, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ben Baby reported Monday that the rookie also suffered other structural damage in the knee before he was carted off in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Washington Football Team.

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reported Burrow is expected to return next year following a nine-month recovery.