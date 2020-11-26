Ranking the Heisman Favorites Heading into Week 13

0 of 5

John Raoux/Associated Press

Ordinarily, Thanksgiving weekend is the second-to-last opportunity for Heisman Trophy contenders to state their case. In 2020, there's still about a month to play.

So we're being careful not to overreact.

Justin Fields had a three-interception game last time out, while Trevor Lawrence didn't play because of Clemson's postponed matchup at Florida State. Zach Wilson, Kyle Trask and Mac Jones smacked around outmatched opponents. No expected blowout win should lead to a dramatic change in the order.

But the Week 13 schedule brings one marquee game that could reshuffle the top of the Heisman hierarchy.

Factors include total production, Heisman trends and player reputations. The order is a snapshot of this specific week of the 2020 season, not a personal ballot or voting projection.