Top 5 Prospects for the New England Patriots in 2021 NFL Draft

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

As the New England Patriots struggle to find any consistency this season, the 2021 NFL draft will be crucial for the future of the franchise.

A 27-20 loss to the Houston Texans dropped the Patriots to 4-6 and third place in the AFC East. If that holds, it would be the first time since 2008 that New England didn't win the division.

Head coach Bill Belichick admitted that this year's team was put in a tough situation after selling out to win Super Bowls. The Patriots will have to rebuild through the draft in order to turn things around. Fortunately for them, they should have an earlier pick in the first round than they usually do.

There are a handful of prospects who could make an immediate impact for the Patriots in 2021, so let's take a look at a few of them who would realistically be available in the middle of the first round.