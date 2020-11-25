Top 5 Prospects for the New England Patriots in 2021 NFL Draft

Top 5 Prospects for the New England Patriots in 2021 NFL DraftNovember 25, 2020
As the New England Patriots struggle to find any consistency this season, the 2021 NFL draft will be crucial for the future of the franchise.
A 27-20 loss to the Houston Texans dropped the Patriots to 4-6 and third place in the AFC East. If that holds, it would be the first time since 2008 that New England didn't win the division.
Head coach Bill Belichick admitted that this year's team was put in a tough situation after selling out to win Super Bowls. The Patriots will have to rebuild through the draft in order to turn things around. Fortunately for them, they should have an earlier pick in the first round than they usually do.
There are a handful of prospects who could make an immediate impact for the Patriots in 2021, so let's take a look at a few of them who would realistically be available in the middle of the first round.
5. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
The Patriots have yet to find a suitable replacement for Rob Gronkowski, but that could change next year if they were able to land Kyle Pitts.
Pitts has established himself as one of the most formidable tight ends in college football this season. He's caught 24 passes for 414 yards and eight touchdowns in just five games, including an impressive four-touchdown game in the season opener against Ole Miss.
At 6'6" and 246 pounds, Pitts has the size and skill set to be a versatile weapon in the NFL. A coach like Belichick could move Pitts around as a slot receiver or in-line blocker, creating mismatches against opposing defenses.
However, there are more pressing needs for the Patriots, and drafting a tight end in the first round feels more like a luxury pick. If he's the best remaining player on the board, however, Belichick wouldn't mind drafting such a talented playmaker.
4. Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
With all of the trade rumors surrounding Stephon Gilmore before the trade deadline, the Patriots may decide to part ways with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year this offseason. That would make finding a new cornerback in the draft a top priority.
One player who could be a good fit for New England is South Carolina's Jaycee Horn. The junior has made a lot of noise this year with his elevated play, especially in the upset win over Auburn. He had two interceptions and forced another with a tipped pass in the 30-22 win.
Horn opted out for the remainder of the season after head coach Will Muschamp was fired and for coronavirus issues within his family, allowing him to start preparing for the NFL draft. The 6'1", 205-pounder is physical and aggressive, and he has the tools to frustrate outside receivers in press coverage with his size and hand usage.
The Patriots still have some solid pieces in the secondary, but if Gilmore is traded away this offseason, adding another young player like Horn would be a good move.
3. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
The Patriots can stick to their board and pick the best player available, rather than reach for someone at a certain position. While linebacker may not be the team's biggest need, a player like Micah Parsons would be a home run pick.
Parsons opted out of the 2020 season, instead choosing to train privately while preparing for the NFL draft. The move was likely in part to protect his draft stock, which skyrocketed after a strong 2019 campaign. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller currently has Parsons as the No. 4 prospect on his latest big board.
What makes the 6'3", 245-pound Parsons such an exciting prospect is his rare combination of speed and instincts. His ability to diagnose a play and execute his assignment makes him extremely disruptive. This allows him to handle different roles within the defense, whether it's stopping the run, rushing the passer or dropping into coverage.
If the Patriots keep winning games, they may wind up picking too late to draft Parsons in April. However, Parsons is the kind of player who could develop into a defensive leader, so New England will be doing its homework just in case they end up in a position to take him.
2. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
Wide receiver is still one of New England's biggest needs despite efforts to change that. Former first-round pick N'Keal Harry hasn't had much of an impact, and 34-year-old Julian Edelman has been dealing with a lingering knee injury that has kept him off the field.
While there are plenty of wide receivers that the Patriots will consider drafting, Purdue's Rondale Moore would be a great selection in the middle of the first round. Despite a smaller stature at 5'9" and 180 pounds, Moore is one of the most explosive playmakers in this draft class.
Moore made his season debut last week against Minnesota after opting back in to play with the Boilermakers, catching 15 passes for 116 yards while adding another 20 yards and a touchdown on the ground. His elite lateral agility and quickness allow him to create separation at the route stem, while his contact balance and explosiveness leads to plenty of yards after the catch.
Someone with that skill set is exactly what the Patriots need going forward. There are some durability concerns, however. He missed the final eight games of the 2019 season after hyperextending his knee in the Big Ten opener against Minnesota.
Still, Moore's on-field play is so exceptional that he's a legitimate first-round talent regardless of his size and injury history.
1. Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
Cam Newton will be a free agent after this season, and the Patriots will need to find their future franchise quarterback. It's unlikely that the Patriots will secure a top pick to draft Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields, but BYU's Zach Wilson looks like a legitimate first-round talent.
Wilson has played nearly perfect football for the Cougars this year. In nine games he's completed 74.3 percent of his passes for 2,724 yards, 26 touchdowns and just two interceptions. With a 205.3 passer efficiency rating, Wilson is on track to break the NCAA single-season record of 199.4 set by Tua Tagovailoa last year.
From an evaluation standpoint, the 6'3", 210-pound Wilson checks every box. He has a solid arm and good accuracy whether he's throwing with velocity or touch. His mobility allows him to extend plays with his legs, and he can make some excellent throws while on the move. He reads the field well and has avoided making too many turnover-worthy decisions.
Newton wasn't expected to be the long-term replacement for Tom Brady. Now that the Patriots may have an earlier first-round pick, it would be an ideal time to draft the new face of the franchise.