Ravens Have Multiple COVID-19 Positive Tests After Game vs. Titans

The Baltimore Ravens announced that "multiple" players tested positive for COVID-19 after Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

The team said it was informed late Sunday night of the positive tests, meaning players were positive during the Ravens' 30-24 overtime loss to Tennessee at MT&T Bank Stadium.

All of the players, none of whom were named, will self-quarantine under NFL protocols.

Every NFL team is set to remain under intensive protocols for the remainder of the 2020 season. Those protocols require every player and coach to register a negative test before entering the team facility, along with all meetings to be held virtually or outdoors. Meetings can only be held indoors with pre-approval from the NFL.

Despite the league's efforts to curtail outbreaks, it has been hit hard as COVID-19 continues to spike around the country. Twenty-seven players have been placed on the reserve list over the last week.

The Ravens play Thanksgiving night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. If Baltimore's outbreak is more pronounced, the quick turnaround between games could lead the NFL to consider moving the game off the holiday.