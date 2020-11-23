    Ravens Have Multiple COVID-19 Positive Tests After Game vs. Titans

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2020
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Baltimore Ravens logo on locker room doors during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
    Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

    The Baltimore Ravens announced that "multiple" players tested positive for COVID-19 after Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

    The team said it was informed late Sunday night of the positive tests, meaning players were positive during the Ravens' 30-24 overtime loss to Tennessee at MT&T Bank Stadium.

    All of the players, none of whom were named, will self-quarantine under NFL protocols.

    Every NFL team is set to remain under intensive protocols for the remainder of the 2020 season. Those protocols require every player and coach to register a negative test before entering the team facility, along with all meetings to be held virtually or outdoors. Meetings can only be held indoors with pre-approval from the NFL.

    Despite the league's efforts to curtail outbreaks, it has been hit hard as COVID-19 continues to spike around the country. Twenty-seven players have been placed on the reserve list over the last week.

    The Ravens play Thanksgiving night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. If Baltimore's outbreak is more pronounced, the quick turnaround between games could lead the NFL to consider moving the game off the holiday.     

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Kaepernick Tweets Video Declaring Himself Ready to Play Amid NFL Injuries

      Kaepernick Tweets Video Declaring Himself Ready to Play Amid NFL Injuries
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kaepernick Tweets Video Declaring Himself Ready to Play Amid NFL Injuries

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Burrow Tears ACL, MCL

      Cincy QB's MRI reveals ACL, MCL tears along with other structural issues in his knee (Schefter)

      Burrow Tears ACL, MCL
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Burrow Tears ACL, MCL

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      New Lamar Holiday Merch 🎬

      We reimagined some NFL stars as Holiday Blockbusters: Get 10% off our NFL collection with code BRHOLIDAY2020, Monday only

      New Lamar Holiday Merch 🎬
      Baltimore Ravens logo
      Baltimore Ravens

      New Lamar Holiday Merch 🎬

      B/R SHOP
      via B/R SHOP

      Madden NFL 21 Reveals New Features, Presentation Details for Next-Gen Update

      Madden NFL 21 Reveals New Features, Presentation Details for Next-Gen Update
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Madden NFL 21 Reveals New Features, Presentation Details for Next-Gen Update

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report