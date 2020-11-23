    Drew Brees Said 'I Love You' to Taysom Hill After Saints QB's Win vs. Falcons

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2020

    New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Drew Brees (9) and Taysom Hill (7) go through drills in front of offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael during practice at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La., Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, Pool)
    Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

    After Taysom Hill led the New Orleans Saints to a win in his first career start as a quarterback, Drew Brees was as proud as anyone.

    "I love you," Brees said to Hill after the game, per Peter King of NBC Sports. "You deserve this."

    Hill had been behind Brees on the depth chart for the last four years, playing limited snaps on special teams, receiver or as a wildcat quarterback. When the starter went down with 11 fractures in his ribs, the Saints turned to Hill for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

    The 30-year-old responded with 233 passing yards plus two rushing touchdowns in the 24-9 win.

    There was reportedly debate within the organization about who to start between Hill and Jameis Winston, but head coach Sean Payton wanted to get a look at Hill to evaluate his potential future as a quarterback, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    It was only one game, but Hill passed the first test, and Brees is happy with what he saw from his long-time teammate.  

