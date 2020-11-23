3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 11 Win

0 of 3

Jim Mone/Associated Press

For the first time since Dak Prescott underwent season-ending surgery on his right ankle, the Dallas Cowboys have won a game.

On Sunday, the Cowboys overcame a late deficit to take down the Minnesota Vikings 31-28 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. It was Dallas' first victory since Week 5 against the New York Giants, which was the game in which Prescott suffered the ankle injury.

After that, the Cowboys lost four straight games to sputter into their Week 10 bye. But they played much better upon their return to action, as quarterback Andy Dalton threw a game-winning 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dalton Schultz with 1 minute, 37 seconds remaining to lift Dallas to victory against Minnesota.

It was the Cowboys' first road win of 2020, which is their first season under head coach Mike McCarthy.

Here are three takeaways from Dallas' victory on Sunday.