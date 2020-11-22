Report: TJ Leaf, Draft Pick Traded to Thunder from Pacers for Jalen Lecque

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Indiana Pacers forward TJ Leaf and a second-round draft pick are headed to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for guard Jalen Lecque, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Leaf, who was drafted 18th overall by the Pacers out of UCLA in 2017, appeared in 139 games but made just two starts throughout his time in Indiana, averaging 8.7 minutes per game.

The 23-year-old averaged 3.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.4 steals per game, hitting 41.9 percent of shots from the field this season. The Pacers had picked up his fourth-year option last October, with $4.3 million on the books for the 2020-21 season, per Spotrac.

As the Thunder rebuild, having sent Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns after Dennis Schroder moved on to the Los Angeles Lakers, Leaf should be able to find more minutes in a youthful lineup.

Lecque was dealt to Oklahoma City in the trade that sent Paul to Phoenix. The rookie spent most of his first season in the G League, where he collected 13.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists in an average of 26.6 minutes per game for the Northern Arizona Suns. He appeared in five NBA games, where he saw an average of 6.4 minutes.

The 20-year-old, who was undrafted, is due $1.5 million this season, according to Spotrac.