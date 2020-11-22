    Auburn Basketball Self-Imposes Postseason Ban After Bribery Scandal

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl yells to his players during an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    Wade Payne/Associated Press

    The 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament will not feature the Auburn Tigers.

    As Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer shared, Auburn self-imposed a postseason ban for the bribery case involving former assistant coach Chuck Person.

    "This was a difficult decision but the right decision," head coach Bruce Pearl said. "I hate it for our current players. They lost the opportunity for the postseason last year because of COVID, and now they will miss the postseason again. It's a two-year postseason penalty for them. However, we need to take this penalty now to put it behind us."

    This is a difficult blow for a Tigers program that is becoming more of a national presence under Pearl.

    Auburn went to the Final Four during the 2018-19 campaign and was a threat to do so again last season at 25-6 before the postseason was canceled. Pearl also led the team to the NCAA tournament in 2017-18, which was its first appearance in the Big Dance since the 2002-03 season.

    Unfortunately for the program, it will not be able to build on that momentum with another postseason run in 2020-21.

    As for the violation in question, Tom Green of AL.com pointed out Person was arrested in 2017 as part of the FBI's extended investigation into college basketball recruiting. Mark Murphy of 247Sports noted the Tigers fired Person in the aftermath.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    That did not stop former Auburn center Austin Wiley from missing a season of eligibility because of Person's actions.

    The Tigers start their season Thursday against Saint Joseph's.

    Related

      Baylor Basketball HC Has COVID

      Bears’ Scott Drew is self-isolating; associate head coach Jerome Tang will take lead for opening games

      Baylor Basketball HC Has COVID
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Baylor Basketball HC Has COVID

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Florida Pauses Activities 🏀

      Gators are not expected to play first two games vs. UMass Lowell and No. 4 UVA due to COVID issues in program (Stadium)

      Florida Pauses Activities 🏀
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Florida Pauses Activities 🏀

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Alabama Basketball Gets 3 Years' Probation After Associate AD's NCAA Violation

      Alabama Basketball Gets 3 Years' Probation After Associate AD's NCAA Violation
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Alabama Basketball Gets 3 Years' Probation After Associate AD's NCAA Violation

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      How Haliburton, Avdija, Toppin, and Okoro Fit on Their Teams

      How Haliburton, Avdija, Toppin, and Okoro Fit on Their Teams
      Auburn Basketball logo
      Auburn Basketball

      How Haliburton, Avdija, Toppin, and Okoro Fit on Their Teams

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer