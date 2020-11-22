The Rock Celebrates the Undertaker's WWE Career Before Survivor Series Farewell

Joel C Ryan/Associated Press

With The Undertaker's legendary career drawing to an end, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reflected on his time with The Deadman in WWE.

The Rock recounted a story from his early days in the WWF in 1996 (warning: tweet contains profanity):

The Rock's run as a full-time wrestler was brief, but he and The Undertaker were two driving forces behind the company's success during the Attitude Era. According to Triple H, 'Taker may have been indirectly responsible for what become one of the most popular finishing moves of all time.

Triple H told TMZ Sports in May how The Rock devised The People's Elbow as an attempt to make The Undertaker break character and laugh in the ring.

Thirty years ago to the day, The Undertaker made his on-screen debut in the WWF at Survivor Series. The company has promoted his "Final Farewell" for Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view.

It's unclear how WWE will send the future Hall of Famer on his way, but this will close the chapter on one of the greatest runs in wrestling history.