    The Rock Celebrates the Undertaker's WWE Career Before Survivor Series Farewell

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2020
    Alerted 36m ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2019 file photo, actor Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Jumanji The Next Level', in central London. Johnson will revisit his younger years in a new NBC comedy series called “The Rock,” which is the retired pro wrestler's nickname. NBC said Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 that it's ordered 11 episodes of the show inspired by Johnson, who will appear and also serve as an executive producer. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
    Joel C Ryan/Associated Press

    With The Undertaker's legendary career drawing to an end, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reflected on his time with The Deadman in WWE.

    The Rock recounted a story from his early days in the WWF in 1996 (warning: tweet contains profanity):

    The Rock's run as a full-time wrestler was brief, but he and The Undertaker were two driving forces behind the company's success during the Attitude Era. According to Triple H, 'Taker may have been indirectly responsible for what become one of the most popular finishing moves of all time.

    Triple H told TMZ Sports in May how The Rock devised The People's Elbow as an attempt to make The Undertaker break character and laugh in the ring.

    Thirty years ago to the day, The Undertaker made his on-screen debut in the WWF at Survivor Series. The company has promoted his "Final Farewell" for Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view.

    It's unclear how WWE will send the future Hall of Famer on his way, but this will close the chapter on one of the greatest runs in wrestling history.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Live at 7pm ET: Survivor Series 🔵🔴

      Undertaker's final farewell. McIntyre vs. Reigns. Catch up on all the grades and reaction from tonight's PPV ➡️

      Live at 7pm ET: Survivor Series 🔵🔴
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Live at 7pm ET: Survivor Series 🔵🔴

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report

      Survivor Series Predictions 🔮

      Our @BR_Wrestling staff breaks down how the matches will fall in Sunday's battle for brand supremacy 📲

      Survivor Series Predictions 🔮
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Survivor Series Predictions 🔮

      The Doctor Chris Mueller
      via Bleacher Report

      Final Picks for Survivor Series ✍️

      We drop our predictions for tonight's match card

      Final Picks for Survivor Series ✍️
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Final Picks for Survivor Series ✍️

      Anthony Mango
      via Bleacher Report

      Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡

      ⚰ Undertaker's actual farewell? 🔥 AEW needs Rosa vs. Baker 👊 WarGames losing its luster

      Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡

      Graham GSM Matthews
      via Bleacher Report